1. Write something people will pay you to write

Yes, I know, I’m fond of telling you should never to write for free, but no one will buy a pig in a poke. You need to show what you can do. (This brings us back to my favorite hobby horse — blogging. Blogging’s a wonderful way for you to display your skills to those who can hire you.)

Today, every business, small or global, needs content. There are endless opportunities to get clients. So start writing,