Ebook Publishing Profits: 5 Front And Backmatter Tips For More Sales

Back when all books were paper books, you’d find savvy mass market publishers advertising in the front and backmatter of their books. If you’re involved in ebook publishing, consider how you can use these areas too — they’re valuable real estate, and you can use these areas in any way you like.

A couple of definitions: “front matter” is all the stuff at the beginning of an ebook before the main content. “Backmatter” is the material at the end, after the content’s done.

Let’s look at some tips for getting the most from these areas.