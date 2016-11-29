Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Your Easiest Self-Publishing Strategy: 5 Tips | Main | Writing Goals: 5 Tips To Achieve More Goals In 2017 »

Ebook Publishing Profits: 5 Front And Backmatter Tips For More Sales

Back when all books were paper books, you’d find savvy mass market publishers advertising in the front and backmatter of their books. If you’re involved in ebook publishing, consider how you can use these areas too — they’re valuable real estate, and you can use these areas in any way you like.

A couple of definitions: “front matter” is all the stuff at the beginning of an ebook before the main content. “Backmatter” is the material at the end, after the content’s done.

Let’s look at some tips for getting the most from these areas.

via www.justwriteabook.com

Posted by on November 29, 2016 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...