Freelance Writing Goldmine: How To Increase Your Income 400%

I’m fond of saying to freelancers: “your clients are the lifeblood of your business.” It’s true. They are. However, very few writers take this to heart.

While I was encouraging the newbie student to get her first client, I suggested that with just one client, she could have a highly profitable business within six months. She didn’t believe me, I’m sure. I also suggested that with a little encouragement and guidance, and some hard work, she’d far outpace her former corporate income.

Where six-figure incomes used to be uncommon for freelance writers, today such incomes are becoming the norm for established writers. If you’re working full time in your freelance writing business, and aren’t making six figures yet, the solution lies in your client list.