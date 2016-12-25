Blogging For Authors: 5 Tips To Conquer Your Anxiety

1. Think of blogging as your writer’s notebook

I’m a huge fan of Day One (for iOS, and the Mac, if you’re a Windows person, check out Journely, it’s open source, and free.) I’ve used Day One as my digital writer’s journal for years; I love it to keep my photos organized. I also keep blogging ideas, ideas for books, and vacation plans in Day One.

Why not use blogging as your online writer’s journal? There are no rules for blogging. I started a blog for my employer (I’m a marketer by trade), because I love blogging, and initially, the blog was simply a place to post news, and updates about and for clients.