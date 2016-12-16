Angela Booth

Book Marketing In 10 Minutes A Day For Authors Who Hate Marketing

For effective marketing, make a choice. Will you be spending time, or money? While “free” options like social media marketing are tempting, you’ll need to invest time for your marketing to be seen.

Alternatively, you can save time, and spend money on marketing. Another temptation. However, there’s also a challenge: with paid marketing, you can lose more than you gain. You have no way of knowing, before you test a paid marketing solution, whether it will work for you. Also, you need to make sure that you’re not spending more on your advertising than you could ever hope to recoup.

