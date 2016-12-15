Brand You: 3 Essential Tips To Brand Yourself As A Writer

Your brand has a personality.

Think about your audience, and then think about how you serve them. What do you do for them?

To get a handle on this, it’s useful to think about big company brands. Forbes has a list of The World’s Most Valuable Brands; it ranks Apple and Google as the world’s top brands. What do you feel when you hear the words “Apple” or “Google”? You feel something. That “something” you feel is the brand.

Chances are that you use these companies’ products every day. You almost certainly “Google” things a lot. Perhaps you have an iPhone, or an iPad. Whatever, when you hear the names of those companies, you feel something.