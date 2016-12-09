How To Write More, More Easily In 2017: 3 Easy Tips

Get ready for 2017 now. Set up your writing space the way you want it. Investigate getting a second monitor; it helps many writers to be more productive. Get a comfortable chair, and a white board or two.

Take time to prepare your projects. I like to write a short description (a project brief) before I start, even if the project is something I’m doing for myself, rather than a client. Next, make a list of what you need: information from your client, research you need to do, people you need to contact.

Schedule each project: create a deadline for yourself which is a few days before your “real” deadline. This ensures that you build in some wiggle-room for yourself. Wiggle room is essential, because Murphy’s Law applies — everything takes longer than you think it will.

Now, the tips…