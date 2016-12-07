Self-Publishing: 5 Ideas To Write A Book TODAY

You want to write a book. It’s been on your To Do list for a couple of years. What if you could start writing today? You can. Self-publishing makes writing a book simple. Write, and publish.

Worried about how to format and upload your book?

Write a book, and publish it yourself

When I’m chatting with a new writing student and ask him about his biggest challenge in publishing a book, he tells me he doesn’t know how to publish it. My response is: “Did you know that you can simply upload a Word doc to Amazon, and let them do the formatting for you? You’ve created many Word docs. Your book is basically just another Word doc.”

Before you get to upload your book however, you need to write it. Here are some ideas which will get you started — today.