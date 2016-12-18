Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Book Marketing In 10 Minutes A Day For Authors Who Hate Marketing | Main | Book Marketing Made Easy: 3 Secrets You Can Use Today »

The Secret To Successful Freelance Writing In 2017

The secret: give your freelance writing clients what they want

It doesn’t matter what kind of freelance writing you’re doing, whether it’s client-focused — you’re blogging for companies, copywriting for clients, content writing for clients… Or whether you’re building a six-figure blog, or are developing a prosperous self-publishing business.

Chances are that a quick visit to Google will tell you what your clients want from you in 2017, and/ or what’s ahead for your writing business in 2017.

Let’s look at a couple of examples, so you know the kind of material which will help you in your planning.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on December 18, 2016 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...