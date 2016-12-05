Writing Fiction: 5 Magical Tips For Powerful Scenes

1. Make character creation easy: use an emotional adjective plus a noun to create your characters

Your readers’ emotional connection to your characters starts with you: create characters by choosing an emotional adjective, plus a noun. To get you started thinking about emotions, here’s a list of emotional tones and feelings.

Examples:

A jealous fashion designer

A disgruntled detective

A secretive CEO

Creating a “jealous” fashion designer gives you many more options when you’re developing a character, than if you chose just “fashion designer” as one of your characters. It also intrigues the reader.

