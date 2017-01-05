5 Easy, Fast, Low-Cost Book Marketing Trends For 2017

Book marketing to help indie authors sell more books in 2017

We’re all about the book sales, of course, but one of our group pointed out that while sales are lovely, we might get better results if we focused on building our mailing lists, rather than direct sales, because:

People need to hear about your books more than once before they buy;

You can build relationships with readers and other authors which helps to make sales down the road;

Book purchases from your mailing list on publishing day boosts your books in Amazon’s algorithm.

All good points. While building your mailing list isn’t a trend, it’s definitely an essential, going forward.