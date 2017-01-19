Angela Booth

A Savvy Way To Boost Your Web Writing Income Quickly

Basic SEO: ten minutes of effort that gets results, and boosts your income too

A while back (at least a decade ago) I decided to optimize my “name” website, angelabooth.com to the max. Although it was a laudable aim, I managed around three pages. Here’s why. Each page took over an hour — heavy-duty SEO is time intensive, and this is good news, and bad news, if people hire you to write.

You need to factor your optimization time into your quote. Itemize it separately on your quote, and charge for it. Once you’re a little experienced with SEO, you can offer your clients a range of SEO services, from the basics (which you apply to all content), up to optional extras, such as various different kinds of off-site links.

Any writer can do “basic” SEO in less than ten minutes.

