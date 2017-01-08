Blogging Dangerously: Oops Medium (Cough) Posterous

From my post on Facebook, Sad: Medium collides with reality, nursing bruises:

I love Medium. I love the way it works, I love the site and the typography, and I hugely admire Ev Williams.

That said, I was and am VERY wary of Medium, because as soon as I decide I LOVE something, it changes. Or dies.

I got a Blogger premium/ pro subscription way back in 2003, but then Ev Williams (who founded Blogger) sold it to Google. Huh — all I got for my paid subscription was a Blogger hoodie. Nice hoodie, yes, but…

I felt cheated. I wanted a BETTER Blogger, damnit. (That better Blogger hasn’t appeared BTW.)