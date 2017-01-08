Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Book Marketing For Authors: Yes, Social Media Sells Books | Main

Blogging Dangerously: Oops Medium (Cough) Posterous

Blogging is dangerous when you don’t have control

From my post on Facebook, Sad: Medium collides with reality, nursing bruises:

I love Medium. I love the way it works, I love the site and the typography, and I hugely admire Ev Williams.

That said, I was and am VERY wary of Medium, because as soon as I decide I LOVE something, it changes. Or dies.

I got a Blogger premium/ pro subscription way back in 2003, but then Ev Williams (who founded Blogger) sold it to Google. Huh — all I got for my paid subscription was a Blogger hoodie. Nice hoodie, yes, but…

I felt cheated. I wanted a BETTER Blogger, damnit. (That better Blogger hasn’t appeared BTW.)

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 08, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...