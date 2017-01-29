Book Marketing: 4 Easy Tips To Sell More Books Using Images

Book marketing: where do you find the time?

Social media may provide a solution, even though it can be hit and miss for book marketing — and it still takes time. However, it takes a lot less time than some other marketing methods.

Members of our group have all been using social media to market, with varying results. We did get a very useful insight.

Here it is: images get attention, so you MUST use images in social media marketing. Some networks, like Instagram, Pinterest, and to a lesser extent Tumblr, are more image-focused than others. If you want shares however, you must include images in your postings.