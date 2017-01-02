Ebook Self-Publishing: Your Share Of A $1 Billion Industry

How viable is ebook self-publishing for writers who write for money?

It’s extremely viable.

The Kindle Effect in Fortune reports that “Ebook self-publishing has become a $1 billion industry”:

So-called independent books increasingly land at the top of bestseller lists, are optioned to be Hollywood movies, and generate real money for their authors. Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn says indie authors drive 20% of the platform’s ebook sales. “They’re selling better than traditional authors,” he says.

You may not hit bestseller status, and perhaps your ebooks won’t be optioned by Hollywood, but self-publishing is very different from traditional publishing. For example — your ebooks never go out of print, and they aren’t remaindered off bookstore shelves after three months.