How To Overcome Writing Failures: 3 Sensible Ways

1. Fix it, whatever it is: make it good

You’ve just completed a project for a client.

A message lands in your Inbox: “We’re disappointed, not what we were expecting.”

Shock, horror… don’t panic, panic isn’t necessary.

Usually, in this situation, there’s miscommunication. Your client expects something, and you delivered what you thought they wanted. It’s time to be diplomatic, apologize, and make it right.

Pick up the phone, and ask what they wanted. Sometimes, your client doesn’t know. It’s time to hone your intuition: decide whether the client has changed his mind, and doesn’t want the project any longer, or whether you can, with a little calm questioning, discover what he needs.

