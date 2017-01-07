Angela Booth

Improve Your Writing By Writing And Publishing MORE

Many writers buy into the “write slowly, less-work-means-better-work” myth, and it assuredly is a myth. Over the years, I’ve noticed that when my productivity was high I made more sales, and I produced some work that made me proud.

During my lazy periods, or periods when I decided to rein myself in, my writing was bland. Not only did I hate my writing, but I made fewer sales too.

Similarly, with my writing students: whenever I cracked the whip, and told them PRODUCE! invariably I’d discover that they sold more, were happier with their writing, and found writing less stressful.

Why does writing more improve the quality?

Posted by on January 07, 2017

