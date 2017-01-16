NEW: Simple Strategies To Achieve Your Writing Goals

Angela Booth

Once upon a time — and not too many years ago either — I was the Queen of Procrastination. I still have those tendencies. However, I’ve trained myself NOT to procrastinate.

My favorite quote has long been: “Eighty percent of success is showing up”, because that’s been true for me, and for my writing students.

Whenever I set a goal, such as wanting to write for a magazine I loved, or wanting to write for a business client, I showed up. I kept showing up, and finally I’d achieve the goal.

