NEW: Simple Strategies To Achieve Your Writing Goals

The strategies are easy. I use them, and teach them to my writing students.

Once upon a time — and not too many years ago either — I was the Queen of Procrastination. I still have those tendencies. However, I’ve trained myself NOT to procrastinate.

My favorite quote has long been: “Eighty percent of success is showing up”, because that’s been true for me, and for my writing students.

Whenever I set a goal, such as wanting to write for a magazine I loved, or wanting to write for a business client, I showed up. I kept showing up, and finally I’d achieve the goal.