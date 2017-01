Productivity is doing: it’s more important to DO, rather than planning what you’ll do (or decorating your planner)

I like this insight on Planning “just enough”:

The key is to plan “just enough.” You don’t want to feel like you are chained to your planner and have to consult it for every move you make. Your planner works for you, you don’t work for it.

Let’s look at some productivity tips which I’ll be using in 2017. I hope they help you too.