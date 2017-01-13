Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« 5 Easy, Fast, Low-Cost Book Marketing Trends For 2017 | Main

Self-Publishing: 3 Tips To Sell More Novels Via Short Stories

Authors who have been self-publishing for years realize that today, self-publishing is mainstream.

In 2015, The Passive Voice published several posts on indie authors quitting their day jobs; they were the most commented-on posts in the history of the blog. Many thousands of authors revealed that they went full-time in 2015.

However in 2016, things got a lot tougher. Not only did Amazon tighten its spam-fighting algorithms, some authors found that their ebook sales were dropping off a cliff. I wrote blog posts on both those things…

More on Amazon tackling spammers here.

More on ebook sales’ slumps here.

via www.justwriteabook.com

Posted by on January 13, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...