Self-Publishing Kindle Ebooks: Crush These 5 Myths To Succeed

Last year I received many beginners’ questions about self-publishing Kindle ebooks. I’ll tackle the questions this year. Today, let’s look at some of the basic myths around this simple process.

You’re aware that many authors make an excellent living from self-publishing. Some fiction writers are making six-figures a month. Who knew, right? I’m shocked at the figures some fiction authors are making, because for centuries, writing fiction was a hobby for most authors, not a career.

You’d love to self-publish, but it all seems so complicated. The more advice you get, and the more forums you read, the more confused you become.

Self-publishing is really simple.

Consider this: millions of people all over the globe want and need entertainment and information. You can provide it.