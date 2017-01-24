Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« The Confident Novelist: You Need This Mind Hack | Main

Self-Publishing Profit Plan: 24-Hour Nonfiction Ebooks

The biggest reason by far that nonfiction ebooks don’t sell is simple: the writer is targeting a small audience. Use KindleSpy as a tool to assess the size of the audience for your proposed ebook.

For example, I just ran a search for “nonfiction ebook” on the Kindle Store, and according to KindleSpy, the average monthly revenue for this topic is just over $1,000.

If you conduct a search and the average monthly revenue is low, you’ll need to tweak your topic if you want to increase your revenue.

Don’t have KindleSpy? (BTW, I have no connection to the developer, I just use the tool and find it useful.) Use Google. Enter your topic into Google, with “ebook” tacked to the end of it. Depending on the topic, you may see some AdWords ads on the right sidebar of the search results. Ideally, you’ll see some advertising there. You can also enter your topic with “ebook” into Facebook’s search query, to see whether people are advertising there.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 24, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...