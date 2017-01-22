Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« The Big Secret To Plotting Fiction: Two Story Lines (Plots) | Main

The Confident Novelist: You Need This Mind Hack

1. Words have power: they build (or destroy) your life

Suggestion is everywhere in the form of advertising,

Advertising isn’t the only form of suggestion which affects us of course. We’re also influenced by other people. Some people are real energy vampires. You get off the phone after a call with them, and feel drained.

You might think you’re immune to suggestion in all its many forms, but you’re not. No one is.

Try this. Smile, and silently say to yourself, happy.

Let your face relax, and then say to yourself, miserable.

There’s an immediate difference in how you feel, right?

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on January 22, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...