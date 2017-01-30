Angela Booth

The (Easy) Trick To Becoming A Confident Writer

Confident writers always deliver

Rhonda, a friend who’s been writing successfully for a decade and a half, is one of the most confident writers I know. She’s a ghostwriter too, and we often discuss our projects. I asked her what makes a confident writer.

She thought about it. “Confident writers know that success doesn’t last, and neither does failure — besides, they’re so busy that if a project falls through, it barely registers. They’re already on to the next thing. One thing they all do — a confident writer always delivers.”

Posted by on January 30, 2017

