Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« My Top 6 Tips For Self-Publishing Fiction In 2017 | Main

Top 10 Tips To Improve Your Writing Skills In 2017

2. Set goals for every writing project, whether you’ve been hired to write, or whether the project is your own

A couple of weeks back, a writer contacted me about her goals for her writing in 2017. I agreed to take a look. I glanced at her goals, and shot her a quick text: “Financial goals?”

Writing goals are essential, but if you don’t include financial goals, your writing is a hobby. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Writing is an excellent hobby.)

So the writer sent me her financial goals, and I had to call her and tell her that they were completely unrealistic. The writing projects she’d set as goals would never match her financial goals. I knew for a fact that the magazines she listed paid poorly. The major website she aimed to crack didn’t pay at all. Moreover, the genres and topics she’d listed for her self-publishing program would never help her to reach her financial goals.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 01, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...