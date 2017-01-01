Top 10 Tips To Improve Your Writing Skills In 2017

2. Set goals for every writing project, whether you’ve been hired to write, or whether the project is your own

A couple of weeks back, a writer contacted me about her goals for her writing in 2017. I agreed to take a look. I glanced at her goals, and shot her a quick text: “Financial goals?”

Writing goals are essential, but if you don’t include financial goals, your writing is a hobby. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Writing is an excellent hobby.)

So the writer sent me her financial goals, and I had to call her and tell her that they were completely unrealistic. The writing projects she’d set as goals would never match her financial goals. I knew for a fact that the magazines she listed paid poorly. The major website she aimed to crack didn’t pay at all. Moreover, the genres and topics she’d listed for her self-publishing program would never help her to reach her financial goals.