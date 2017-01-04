Write A Novel In 2017: Start Today With 4 Easy Questions

To write a novel, sit down and start writing

This sounds too easy — it is really that simple?

Yes, it is, I promise you. The only difference between you and the author who writes a book a year — or several books a year — is that the author sits down at his computer and writes. Whether he has an idea, or not. (And usually he doesn’t. :-))

You don’t need “ideas”. What you need is a character, and questions.

Think about someone you know, or a character you remember from a book you read, or a TV show, or movie. Now describe that person, with an adjective, and a noun.