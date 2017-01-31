Write Faster: Great Self-Publishing Apps For Novelists

Scrivener is the one app without which I’d truly be lost.

I’ve written several posts about Scrivener:

The challenge with Scrivener is that new authors tend to see it as just another word processor, and Scrivener is NOT a word processor. It’s a writing studio if you like, but it’s also a database. Since Scrivener is a database, rather than a word processor, the program handles all formatting as output.