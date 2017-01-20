Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« A Savvy Way To Boost Your Web Writing Income Quickly | Main

Writing Fiction: Get Confident About Your Writer’s Voice

Let’s look at some tips for building your confidence that your voice for your novel is just fine.

1. When you’re starting a new novel, choose your Point of View (POV) — your POV determines your “voice”

For most projects, for Points of View, you have a choice between:

  • First person, I. As in: “I met him for the first time at a party. All I remember from the party…” Etc. Or,
  • Third person (probably third person limited — you stay in the mind of your viewpoint character throughout. You may also choose third person multiple — you write from the POV of several characters in your novel.) As in: “She met him for the first time at a party. All she remembered from the party…” Etc.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on January 20, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...