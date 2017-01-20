Writing Fiction: Get Confident About Your Writer’s Voice

Let’s look at some tips for building your confidence that your voice for your novel is just fine.
1. When you’re starting a new novel, choose your Point of View (POV) — your POV determines your “voice”
For most projects, for Points of View, you have a choice between:
- First person, I. As in: “I met him for the first time at a party. All I remember from the party…” Etc. Or,
- Third person (probably third person limited — you stay in the mind of your viewpoint character throughout. You may also choose third person multiple — you write from the POV of several characters in your novel.) As in: “She met him for the first time at a party. All she remembered from the party…” Etc.