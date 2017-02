You’re a professional author — what you say and do matters to your career

You’ve published a book. Whether you sell ten copies or 100,000, be aware that people are watching:

Editors and agents will Google your name;

Your readers will form an opinion of who you are, and that will affect whether or not they buy your next book;

Other authors will form an opinion too.

Let’s look at some author behaviors which will damage your career, or kill it entirely.