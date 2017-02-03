Angela Booth

3 Secrets For Plotting Fiction: Tell Better Lies

Make plotting fiction easier: learn how to tell better lies

A quote from George R.R. Martin:

Fiction is lies; we’re writing about people who never existed and events that never happened when we write fiction, whether its science fiction or fantasy or western mystery stories or so-called literary stories. All those things are essentially untrue. But it has to have a truth at the core of it.

So, how do you tell better lies?

When fiction editors tell authors that their stories are a snooze, they advise them to “develop their characters” and “add complications.”

Let’s look at three secrets, starting with complications.

Posted by on February 16, 2017

