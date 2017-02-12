Angela Booth

Short Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You To Do More With Less

Why you should consider writing short fiction, even though novels sell better

Here’s the thing. Although novels sell better than short stories, you’ll make more money per page with your short fiction than you will writing novels. So, if you’re solely in it for the money, that’s something to keep in mind.

Other reasons:

  • Your short stories help you to write better novels;
  • Short stories and novellas help you to sell your novels;
  • Writing and publishing short fiction is an excellent marketing tactic.

Posted by on February 12, 2017

