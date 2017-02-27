Write A Novel Readers Love: 5 Tips

Write a novel readers love, and can experience

Readers read to experience. If you can’t touch their emotions, they’ll stop reading.

It’s always useful to read readers’ reviews on Amazon. Bestselling authors aren’t immune from bad reviews, and you can find a lot of these types of comments when authors haven’t delivered a novel that readers want:

“Waste of money. Nothing much happened…”

“The story ended at 50% and then dragged on… ”

“Boring, no tension, too thin…”

Etc.

Let’s look at five tips which will help you to write a novel which readers love.