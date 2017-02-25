Writing Fiction Made Easy: My Top 5 Tips

Do you enjoy writing fiction? If you find fiction a challenge, you may be using the wrong part of your brain. As we discussed in our article on telling better lies, you write fiction with your imagination, not with your logical brain.

When you’re writing fiction, you’re using your imagination

Yes, you need logic after you’ve written, but not before. Logic tells you that if your novel takes place in 1800, your main character can’t be in London on Monday, and in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday.

Imagination always comes first, and using your imagination is just daydreaming, and that’s fun.

Now let’s look at my top five easy tips for making writing fiction easier.