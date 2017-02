Do you love writing fiction, but hate writing outlines? This can present real challenges. I’m a pantser, so minimal outlines suit me.

I have a trick which will help you to create a minimal outline which will not only help you to write your ebook (or book, same thing), but will also help you to sell it.

Not a pantser? Love outlines? If you love outlines, you can expand on your minimal outline to create an outline which is as detailed as you like.