Writing Today: Facebook, If You’re Trying To Build A Business

Writing today, and building a business on Facebook
I know that many writers today build their writing business on Facebook. Why not? It’s easy, right? You don’t need to bend your brain or pay money to set up a blog. Facebook is free.
You can set up a Facebook page, and that operates as your de facto blog. You can create groups to promote your self-publishing efforts. Facebook can be very useful, and again… it’s free.
That’s true, but there are challenges.
I wrote about building your business on someone else’s property in this post on blogging dangerously:
That’s the lesson to take away from all those freebie blogging platforms which seem amazing, but over which you have zero control, and which are — POOF — gone. Your blog is just a single decision away from closing — a decision which is made by someone else.
Am I recommending that you leave Medium, Blogger, WordPress.com and other “free” platforms? No, I’m not. If you don’t have the time to deal with your own web hosting so you can blog using WordPress or Squarespace on your own website, it’s a decision you make.