Your Writing Deadlines: 5 Tips To Survive Them

Meeting writing deadlines is a decision: make it now

For my first few years as a commercial writer, I hoped that I would be able to meet my deadlines. Finally — a few annoyed clients later — I realized that hope wasn’t enough. I had to make a decision. Did I want to deal with a lot of stress? Writing can be very stressful. I didn’t want to deal with the additional stress of “hoping.”

So I made a decision. I decided that baring fire, flood and acts of god, I would meet every deadline I set. No exceptions. Once I made that decision, I was immediately less stressed because I avoided taking on projects which were wrong for me — if I found them boring, or didn’t want to research the topic.

Here are some tips which I’ve shared with my students; I hope that they will help you with your deadlines too.