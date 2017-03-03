3 Blogging Tips Every Writer Must Use Today

I adore blogging. I’ve always loved it, because I spent my early writing years WAITING. In my romance novelist days, communication with my literary agent and editors was via air mail. Phone calls to and from London were expensive and rare.

It’s still completely amazing to me that I can write something, hit the Publish button and instantly, people all over the world can read what I just wrote.

The operative words are of course are “can read.”

What if you don’t have readers?

Writers tell me “no one reads my blog.” My advice to them is: blog anyway, because just one reader can change your life as a writer. You don’t need thousands of readers every day.