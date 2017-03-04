4 Simple Ebook Marketing Tactics You MUST Use Today

Today, ebook marketing isn’t optional. Every successful self-publishing author understands this. Moreover, ebook marketing doesn’t happen AFTER you publish. It happens before, during the time you spend writing, and after publishing as well.

Here’s the good news. Ebook marketing is completely within your control, and you can take action NOW, whether you’ve completed your ebook or not. You can and must prepare for sales immediately, otherwise you’re setting yourself up for unnecessary heartbreak.

Let’s look at four simple ebook marketing tactics you can use today, even if you’ve yet to publish your first book.