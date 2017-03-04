Angela Booth

4 Social Media Tips For Writers: Profit, And Stop Losing Money

Social media tips: recognize the value of your following

I was chatting with a writer a couple of weeks ago. He’s been blogging for several local businesses and promotes the posts he writes on his social media accounts. He has a couple of thousand Twitter followers, several hundred followers on Facebook, and has 900 subscribers on a couple of email lists.

“How much time do you spend on social media each day?” I asked.

“Around an hour.”

“How much do you charge your clients for promoting their posts on your accounts?”

He told me that he charges $75 per blog post.

“OK, that’s for social media promotions. It seems a little low.”

“No, that’s for a post.”

“What about social media?”

“What do you mean?” He sounded confused.

It turns out that he was charging zero, zip, zilch, for promoting his clients’ posts on his social media accounts.

