Plotting a must-read series of novels (even if you’re a pantser)

I’ve been watching the Greenleaf TV series on Netflix.

Here’s what struck me about watching the series:

There’s a “world” of the series;

While there are many characters in the series, they’re all differentiated, and memorable;

There’s an over-arching plot device.

So, with thanks to Greenleaf, and TV series in general, here are some tips to help you to plot a must-read series of novels, even if you hate plotting.