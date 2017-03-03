Self-Publishing Disaster: 3 Tips To Rebuild Your Confidence

Why self-publishing fails…
While there are any number of reasons you can self-publish a book and winces at its sales, here are some common reasons for failure in fiction:
- The author didn’t pick a genre at all, or picked an overcrowded genre;
- Readers can’t find the book: the description is skimpy, and there’s no meta data, so Amazon has no idea where to “file” the book;
- The book’s cover gives no clear indication of its genre. Readers are confused, and pass the book by;
- A lack of promotion.