Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing Fiction Made Easier: 2 Tips For Using Flashbacks | Main

Sell Your Writing: 2 Essentials To Put In Place Today

To many writers marketing is a mystery. It seems challenging, and moreover, they have no idea why they’re doing it. Without a marketing and sales process, these writers are trapped looking for gigs on job boards and on the outsourcing websites.

Consider that any and all marketing you do is simply to establish trust. Marketing isn’t an optional extra that you can avoid. It’s part of developing a writing career, and/or business.

Vital: you need to market your writing, whether you’re marketing your writing services, or self-publishing ebooks, or are creating other products.

Yes, marketing costs in both time and money. Those costs need to be factored in to the prices you charge, as they are with any business.

Let’s look at two essentials you need to put into place today if you want to move beyond $40 an hour writing gigs and 99 cent ebooks.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on March 17, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...