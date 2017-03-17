Sell Your Writing: 2 Essentials To Put In Place Today

To many writers marketing is a mystery. It seems challenging, and moreover, they have no idea why they’re doing it. Without a marketing and sales process, these writers are trapped looking for gigs on job boards and on the outsourcing websites.

Consider that any and all marketing you do is simply to establish trust. Marketing isn’t an optional extra that you can avoid. It’s part of developing a writing career, and/or business.

Vital: you need to market your writing, whether you’re marketing your writing services, or self-publishing ebooks, or are creating other products.

Yes, marketing costs in both time and money. Those costs need to be factored in to the prices you charge, as they are with any business.

Let’s look at two essentials you need to put into place today if you want to move beyond $40 an hour writing gigs and 99 cent ebooks.