When You Positively Must Make Money From Fiction Ebooks

Fiction sells. If you put your head down and write, and assuming that you’ve written fiction before, you can make money.
Of course, there are caveats:
- You need to choose fiction genres (categories) which have a large audience (romance, thrillers and the like);
- You need to create titles and covers which meet readers’ expectations for the genre you’ve chosen (readers WILL NOT stare at your cover in wonderment, wondering what your ebook is about — the genre and content must be obvious, immediately);
- Your ebook must be edited for smooth, enjoyable reading;
- You must devote attention to keywords and your ebooks’ descriptions;
- You must write in series, or serials — in other words, you must give readers more of what they like.