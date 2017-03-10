Write A Novel In A Month: 5 Tips To Make It Easy

Start by getting your mindset right. To write a novel in a month, you need to write around 2,000 words a day if you’re aiming for a novel of 60,000 words.

Too many words? OK — write a thousand words a day, and you’ll have 30,000 words at the end of a month. SHORT fiction sells on the Kindle. One of my students wrote two series of short fantasy novels/ novellas. He made five figures a month after eight months. He’s well on track to make a six figure income, working four hours a day.

Book length doesn’t matter. Write a good story. Make it the first novel in a series or serial, and build your audience with every ebook you write.

Here’s what matters: an “of course I can” mindset.