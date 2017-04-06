Angela Booth

6 Simple Ebook Marketing Tricks For Your Self-Publishing Toolbox

One writer had written 11 ebooks. She was selling, but her intermittent marketing pushes had little effect. When she consistently spent 15 minutes a day marketing her top sellers, within a couple of months she was making more from her ebooks in a month than she’d made over the previous two years.

Other writers got similar results, so it definitely wasn’t a fluke.

Let’s look at some of the simple ebook marketing tricks which worked for the writers who use the process.

Vital — limit your marketing to STRICTLY 15 minutes a day.

