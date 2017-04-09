Angela Booth

Freelance Writing Basics: How To Get Paid To Write

In a nutshell: freelance writing is writing for which you’re paid, under contract — always, always under contract. (More on contracts later in the series.) A freelance writer is self-employed. He works for himself, and his primary job is to get writing jobs. Those jobs must cover all his business expenses, as well as all those “perks”, such as health insurance, which employed people get from their employers. As a freelancer, you’re both an employer, and an employee.

Freelancers are in business. As with any business, to stay in business a freelance writer needs to make a profit. Without a profit, freelance writing is just an expensive hobby.

Let’s look at some freelance writing basics.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

