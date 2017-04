Freelance writing mindset: “how can I make (more) money out of this?”

Ask the question when:

You accept a commission to write for a magazine or website;

Write an ebook, whether fiction or nonfiction;

Do market research for a client;

Look at jobs listed on an outsourcing website;

Create a new blog…

Whenever you accept a commission, or begin a new project, take five or ten minutes to brainstorm ways you can make more money from what you’re doing.