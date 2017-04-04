Grow A Writing Career Series: Freelancing From Go To Whoa

Grow a writing career series: freelance writing from go to whoa

This new series will cover the basics of freelancing, with some useful tricks to help you to grow your business quickly. My motivation for writing it is to be able to point writers to the series when they tell me: “I need to make some money NOW!”

We’ll cover the basics, starting with getting a brief and deciphering it, and getting paid. Our focus will be on building a stable of five to 20 regular, dependable clients, who value you, as you value them.

We’ll also cover the inner game of freelancing: dealing with distractions, self-doubt and anxiety, starting where you are, and finding the perfect clients for you.