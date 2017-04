Recently I asked a friend who hits Amazon’s Top 100 with his novels how he does it. His response? “I look for ways to add suspense — I aim to add suspense on every page.” He says that although he knows he’s not a strong writer (he is), he outsells others because he makes readers care, and worry.

Suspense is defined as: a feeling of excited or anxious uncertainty about what may happen, but can you deliberately add it?

My bestselling friend believes that you can.