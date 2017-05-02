Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Defeat Fiction Writer’s Block Today: 3 Simple Methods To Try | Main

Become A Top-Selling Writer: 5 Tips To Grow And Thrive

Let’s say that you’re not-so-happily working a day job. You’re also writing Kindle fiction on the side. You’ve written three novels, and you love writing fiction. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Or perhaps you’ve quit your marketing day job to be a freelance copywriter. You’ve settled into a rut. You’re bored by your clients and bread-and-butter copywriting projects. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Before reading on, please answer that question. Write down your answer. It may surprise you.

Then, commit to growing where you are.

Yes, this means staying in your day job and writing fiction on the side, or handling your bread-and-butter copywriting gigs, or doing whatever you’re doing now. Commit to doing whatever you’re doing today, and throw yourself totally into it, while keeping your “where I want to be” in mind.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on May 02, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...