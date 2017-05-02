Become A Top-Selling Writer: 5 Tips To Grow And Thrive

Let’s say that you’re not-so-happily working a day job. You’re also writing Kindle fiction on the side. You’ve written three novels, and you love writing fiction. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Or perhaps you’ve quit your marketing day job to be a freelance copywriter. You’ve settled into a rut. You’re bored by your clients and bread-and-butter copywriting projects. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Before reading on, please answer that question. Write down your answer. It may surprise you.

Then, commit to growing where you are.

Yes, this means staying in your day job and writing fiction on the side, or handling your bread-and-butter copywriting gigs, or doing whatever you’re doing now. Commit to doing whatever you’re doing today, and throw yourself totally into it, while keeping your “where I want to be” in mind.